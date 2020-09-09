Salman Butt Refuses to Play National T20 Cup After First XI Snub

Posted 1 hour ago by Raza Rizvi

Former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt, has pulled out of the upcoming National T20 Cup after being excluded from Central Punjab’s first XI.

Sources privy to the development said that Central Punjab’s Head Coach, Shahid Anwar, wanted Butt to captain the second XI. However, he declined the offer and decided not to be a part of the next edition of the domestic T20 event.

Butt has told the team management that instead of him a youngster should be given a chance to lead the second XI side, which consists mainly of youngsters.

With 2,349 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of a little over 110 in 82 appearances, Butt has a decent record in T20s for a batsman recognized as a Test specialist. He has been a handy opener for his regional and departmental sides in recent times.

The forthcoming edition of the National T20 Cup will be the first domestic tournament since the coronavirus pandemic halted cricketing activities in the country in March. The star-studded event will kick-off from September 30 and will last till October 18. All 33 matches will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi.

Central Punjab Squad (First and Second XI)

Azhar AliAbid AliBabar AzamNaseem Shah
Abdullah ShafiqBilal Asif,Hasan AliKamran Akmal
Ahmed BashirEhsan AdilIrfan Khan NiaziSaad Nasim
Ahmed Safi AbdullahFaheem AshrafShahid NawazUsman Salahuddin,
Ahmed ShahzadBilawal IqbalNisar AhmedFahad Munir
Aitzaz Habib KhanRizwan HussainQasim AkramHammad Butt
Ali ZaryabUsman QadirSuleman ShafqatSohaib Ullah
Anas MehmoodMuhammad AkhlaqZohaib AmanatZubair Khan
Fahad UsmaMohammad SaadAli ShanRaza Ali Dar
Farhan KhanZafar GoharAsfand MehranNoman Anwar
Mohammad AliWaqas MaqsoodAtiq-ur-RehmanMohammad Imran Dogar
Salman ButtJunaid AliHaseeb-urRehmanMohammad Faiq

