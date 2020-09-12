Sharp Launches Zero 5G Basic & Sense 4 Plus With High Refresh Rate Displays

Japanese phone maker Sharp has announced 4 new smartphones, all of which are mid-rangers but only two have 5G. We’ll be detailing the Zero 5G Basic and Sense 4 Plus below.

Design and Display

First off, is the Sharp Zero 5G Basic, but don’t let the name confuse you as it is the top model in the series with a 120Hz display and 240Hz touch sampling rate which makes it ideal for gaming. The OLED display measures 6.4-inches diagonally and has a 1080p resolution along with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The rear panel is plastic and has a triple camera sensor in the top left corner in a vertical alignment.

Next up, is the Sharp Sense 4 Plus which is entirely different in terms of design and specifications. It has a dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on top of a 6.7-inch LCD with 1080p resolution. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The fingerprint sensor has moved to the back, right below the square-shaped quad-camera sensor.

Internals and Storage

While Zero 5G Basic and Sense 4 Plus are powered by the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 720G respectively, both of them have memory configuration that goes up to 8GB/128GB.

The Zero 5G Basic will boot Android 10 but there is no mention of what the Sense 4 Plus will feature on the software front, likely Android 11 since it is releasing later this year.

Cameras

Both phones have 48MP main cameras, but while the Zero 5G has a 13MP ultrawide unit, the Sense 4 Plus only has a 5MP ultrawide shooter. The Zero 5G has an additional telephoto zoom lens with 3x magnification, but the Sense 4 Plus swaps those out with two 2MP cameras (depth and macro).

There is no mention of the video recording capabilities of these cameras yet.

Battery and Pricing

Both phones have pretty much the same battery capacity at around 4100 mAh, but no fast charging was mentioned. The pricing for any of the sharp phones has not been revealed either and that is because the handsets are due for launch later this year.

