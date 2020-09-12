Zong Ranked as Number One Operator for Network Experience by Opensignal

Zong’s network superiority has been recognized yet again, this time by Opensignal – an independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience.

In its latest Network Experience Report, Opensignal has ranked Zong best in top five service areas that include Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

This further solidifies the network leadership of the country’s top cellular and digital services provider, Zong. The report examined the mobile network experience of the four nationwide mobile network operators in Pakistan over a period of 90 days to see how they fared.

Zong’s Good Video Experience means that its users enjoyed generally faster loading times and less stalling as compared to other operators. The operator’s award-winning Video Experience score shows that users had a good connection with superior loading while watching videos over Zong connection, signifying greater network quality.

Higher Download Speeds are the ultimate determinant of a good connectivity: with faster speed, the overall internet browsing experience becomes rich. According to the Opensignalreport, Zong has also pushed into the lead on download speeds, overtaking the former front-runner on average download speeds by a great margin.

The same goes for the Upload Speed Experience that has to be great to ensure faster incoming and outgoing data exchange over a mobile connection. Zong users observed a01 Mbps (29.4%) increase in their average upload speeds with the operator taking home the award for best upload speed of 4.5 Mbps.

Then come the 4G Availability and Coverage Experiences, two more crucial areas where Zong emerged as the leader. Opensignal observed significant increase in Zong’s 4G availability with the operator winning the place with a point score of 86.6% (of time). The company also bagged the award for best 4G coverage experience scoring 5.7 on a scale of 1-10.

“The report speaks volumes of Zong’s network leadership and our relentless pursuit of service excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Zong 4G spokesperson. “It’s a remarkable feat for us to emerge as an undisputed leader in key service categories in this increasingly digital age. We thank our customers for placing their trust in us and assure them that Zong is here to fulfill their evolving communications needs,” he added.

Zong has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the country. The company made accelerated progress towards 5G testing in Pakistan becoming the first company to successfully test 5G services in Pakistan last year.The operator is also highly vigilant of the global tech trends and proactively builds solutions to keep the Pakistani market and consumers in sync.

Besides the accolades won in the Opensignal’s report, Zong’s high standards of performance are testified by the service award of ‘No.1 Operator in Voice & Data Services’ by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), as well laurels of ‘Leadership in Innovation’ and ‘Best 4G Network’ from the Consumer Association of Pakistan.