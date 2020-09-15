Google Pixel 5 Breaks Cover on September 30

Just as rumors predicted, Google is officially announcing new hardware on September 30. The search engine giant made it clear that it is going to be an online-only event with the tagline “your couch is the best seat in the house”.

Based on the Twitter account the announcement came from, we are sure that it is going to be a hardware announcement, most likely the new Pixel 5 and a 5G version for the Pixel 4a.

There might be new names for the devices since we have been seeing speculation around a new Pixel 5s, but it is clear that the new Pixel 5 series is coming.

As always, the new Pixel phones may not be the only new announcement due to this event. Google’s long speculated Android TV might break cover during the show as well as the new Nest smart speaker.

In terms of design, the Google Pixel 5 is rumored to look a lot like the Pixel 4a. However, earlier reports have claimed that the Pixel 5 will not be a Snapdragon 865 powered flagship device, but rather a mid-ranger with the cheaper Snapdragon 765 SoC. The flagship rank may be exclusive to the larger Pixel 5 XL.

The Pixel 5 is rumored to boast a 90Hz display, up to 8GB RAM, a new ultrawide camera on the back, and battery capacity a lot more than the Pixel 4 (2,800 mAh).