JazzCash Crosses 9 Million Monthly Active Users

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading mobile banking solution, is now serving more than nine million monthly active users. According to the company, this is the fastest 01 million monthly active customers’ addition that JazzCash has witnessed so far.

JazzCash is now processing over PKR 07 billion worth of transactions on a daily basis experiencing YTD growth of 50% in the number of transactions and 60% growth in value as compared to the same period last year. Over time, JazzCash has become the preferred platform for digital financial services, spearheading the company’s journey to an increased financial inclusion in Pakistan.

With more than 8 million downloads, JazzCash smartphone application users have grown by 88% in the last 9 months. This growth has been resulted due to a stronger engagement with the customers and a seamless user experience of digital financial services.

JazzCash has continued to focus on innovation and create solutions for untapped potential segments. With the launch of remittance services for freelancers, JazzCash has onboarded more than 100,000 freelancers who have processed payments worth over PKR 02 billion so far.

JazzCash has played a vital role in digitizing government collections for many services. In just 5 months of integration with ePay Punjab, JazzCash has processed more than 700,000 transactions worth more than PKR. 800 million in value, making it the largest digital tax collection platform for the Government of Punjab.

JazzCash is aggressively working to increase digital payments acceptance in Pakistan. It has extended its services to over 45,000 merchants operating throughout the country, including both retail merchants who can accept payments through JazzCash QR, and online merchants who can opt for payment gateway solution to accept payments from their customers.

The service aims to cater to the financial needs of Pakistani customers by offering a host of services from traffic challan payments, tickets, school fee payments, to the utility bill payments, digital loans, and more.

“At a time when cashless payments are vital for individuals, businesses, and society at large, over nine million people in Pakistan now rely on JazzCash every month,” said JazzCash CEO Erwan Gelebart.

“We are looking to sustain and even accelerate this growth momentum by onboarding more partners, from corporations to small merchants, the addition of new use cases like instant loans, more payments options, and constant improvement to the existing products. Our aim is to empower our customers and deliver a more convenient and efficient cashless experience for the people of Pakistan, ” he added.