Apple Launches The New & Improved iPad Air for $600

Apple’s Time Flies event featured a number of new major releases including the Apple Watch 6, 6 SE, a redesigned iPad Air, and more. The new iPad Air features a significant design change from the current iPad Air and it now looks more like the iPad Pro. It will be available next month at a starting price of $600.

The iPad Air 2020 uses a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360 x 1640 screen resolution with much smaller bezels. The display comes with True Tone support and anti-reflective coating as well. The Touch ID fingerprint sensor has moved to the top on the power button, making it the first iPad Air to feature a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

One of the biggest changes to the new iPad is found on the inside. It now features Apple’s 5nm A14 Bionic chip with a six-core CPU that promises a 40% improvement in terms of processing speeds and improved graphics as well with a new four-core GPU.

As for the cameras, the iPad Air has also borrowed the 12MP primary camera from the iPad Pro with improved video stabilization. The front camera is a 7MP shooter capable of 1080p 60 FPS video recording with support for smart HDR and more.

It also has support for the Apple Pencil that can magnetically attach to the tablet as well as the Magic Keyboard, making it even more similar to the iPad Pro. Apple has switched to the USB C port as well that can charge the tablet at 20 watts and deliver up to 5Gbps data transfers. WiFi 6 and LTE is also included.

At this point, the only difference between the iPad Pro and the new iPad Air is the Pro’s 120Hz display. The future iPad Pro certainly has high expectations to live up to.

As mentioned before, the iPad Air 2020 will go for sale next month for $600. It will be available in silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue color options.