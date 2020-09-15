iPhone 12 Will Not Have a 120Hz Display, Claims Ming Chi Kuo

Apple’s new iPhone 12 series is due for an announcement later today and leaks for the new flagship lineup are still coming in. Several earlier reports have claimed that the iPhone 12 will feature a 120Hz display but renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims otherwise.

The analyst has said that the iPhone 12 will not feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, and this is because of battery life issues. However, he further added that support for a higher refresh rate may be added to 2021 models instead.

According to Kuo, the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 models will have the same notch as the iPhone 11 series, but the compact 5.4-inch variant will have a smaller notch compared to previous generations. This corroborates the previous leaks we have seen before.

He believes that all iPhone 12 phones will have support for 5G, but we have received mixed reports in this regard, with some saying that only a select few will have support for 5G. He has also said that there will be two models for each, some that will support sub-6GHz, while the rest will come with sub-6Ghz-plus mmWave support that will go for sale later.

Apple’s Time Flies launch event is happening in 4 hours from now. The new iPhone lineup is expected to break cover during the event along with the Apple Watch 6, new iPad, Apple TV, AirTags, and much more.