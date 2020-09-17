22 Educational Institutes Sealed For Ignoring Coronavirus SOPs

22 educational institutions across the country have been sealed during the last 48 hours for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said this in a statement on Thursday.

During the last 48 hours, 22 educational institutions across Pakistan have been closed due to non-compliance of health SOPs/protocols and disease prevalence.

ALSO READ

Lahore High Court Bans Polythene Bags Across Punjab

The statement said that 16 of these schools and colleges were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one in Islamabad, and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours after the NCOC statement, two more colleges in Hyderabad were sealed by the authorities after several teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Riphah Medical College in the federal capital was sealed after the virus was detected in 16 of its staff members and students during random testing. NCOC said that contact tracing is being used to ensure the containment of the virus.

ALSO READ

Students from Karachi Build a ‘Burger Bot’ That Makes a Burger in One Minute

Since the reopening of educational institutes, a spike has been observed in virus infections. On Wednesday, the country reported 665 cases, the highest in a month.

The overall pandemic situation will be reviewed when the NCOC meets later this week. The committee will decide the future course of action, keeping the number of virus cases in view.