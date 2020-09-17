Karachi University Introduces Hybrid Exams Model After Strong Backlash From Students

Karachi University (KU) has announced to conduct semester examinations based on a hybrid model after drawing strong backlash from students over its decision to commence traditional examinations from 21 September.

KU’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi, accorded approval to hold semester exams under a hybrid model during a meeting of the Deans Committee held at the VC Secretariat.

According to details, the hybrid exams model will consist of both traditional exams and the evaluation of assignments, assessments, class activities, presentations, and viva voice conducted during online classes held in the Coronavirus lockdown.

The traditional exams will now be held from 1 January to 28 February on the basis of on-campus classes and their marks would be merged with the evaluation marks of assignments and other activities performed during the online classes organized in the Coronavirus lockdown.

On the very first day of the resumption of academic activity after the Coronavirus lockdown, KU students waged a protest against the university’s administration, demanding to postpone semester exams starting from 21 September. They claimed that the quality of education during the online classes was abysmal and it would be unfair to hold traditional exams based on material taught during the online classes.

Last month, KU had decided to hold traditional exams from 21 September in case the Federal government announces the reopening of educational institutes from 15 September after a decline in Coronavirus cases. Otherwise, it would conduct online exams via Skype, Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, or WhatsApp.