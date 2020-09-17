PM Imran Khan Inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Engineering University

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology (PAF-IAST) in Mang Haripur today.

The focus of the institute is to offer programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), engineering, food technology, and various other disciplines, which will help in producing assets for the hi-tech industry.

The concept underlying the PAF-IAST program is to contribute towards the development of a broad-based balanced industrial economy in Pakistan. It seeks to promote expansion and enhancement of higher education quality in engineering, science and technology.

The institute is an initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government in order to establish a strong technical education infrastructure in the province which will lead to the development of hi-tech industry in Pakistan.

Have a look at the institute in the pictures below: