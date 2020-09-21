Exclusive: An Inside Look At Jazz’s New Digital House Karachi

Jazz has inaugurated its brand-new Southern Regional Office, ‘the Digital House,’ in Karachi’s Sky Tower, Clifton.

Embodying the Jazz identity, this state-of-the-art office boasts an innovative design with spaces geared towards providing a healthier workplace. Employees have access to options ranging from wellness rooms, a fully operational gym, playful elements, sit-stands, and ergonomic seating. The office further encourages teamwork and collaboration, with spaces fully-equipped to cater to virtual team collaborations, a critical part of the digital workplace strategy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, “The Jazz Digital House in Karachi caters to the rapidly changing workplace dynamics in line with our commitment to provide a healthy working environment. Through this next-generation workplace, Jazz wishes to inspire creativity and empower people to consistently deliver beyond expectations. This new inspiring and uplifting workplace also promotes continuous learning, nurtures wellness, fosters creativity, co-creation, and innovation.”

Below are some pictures that provide you a glimpse of what it will be like to work at the Digital House Karachi: