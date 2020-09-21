Instagram to Allow Third Party Apps to Access its Messages

According to a recent report by Business Insider, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram is building an API (application programming interface) that will help companies, entrepreneurs, and huge brands access their messages through third-party services.

For those who don’t know, an API (application programming interface) is a tool that allows different pieces of software to interact with one another. Social media APIs are often developed to allow third-party companies to build software tools to help brands and organizations interact with other users more effectively.

Instagram says that this is a long-demanded feature that will help brands and other accounts better manage their interactions with Instagram users. A spokesperson told from the company said,

We are always working on new ways for businesses to connect with their customers. Stay tuned for more details.

The platform already operates a couple of APIs that allow business accounts to reply to comments, see the posts they’re tagged in, and other functionality via third-party apps. Apart from this, there are also some APIs for the core Facebook social network, messaging app Messenger, and WhatsApp.

As far as this new API is concerned, we are unsure of the detailed functionality it will offer. Moreover, Instagram has not yet detailed that exact launch date. However, marketing agencies and other companies are eagerly waiting for it. One marketing source said that it’s the most-wanted feature for many in the industry.

ALSO READ

Facebook and Instagram Suffered a Global Outage Last Night