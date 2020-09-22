Tecno Launches Spark 6 in Pakistan

Smartphone maker Tecno has launched its ‘Hero Phone’ Spark 6 – a mid-range phone with 6 upgraded features – during a popular TV show hosted by actor/presenter Danish Taimoor. The premiere of the Tecno-sponsored action movie ‘Real Hero’ was also revealed for the first time.

The launch transmission also went live at 7:00 PM on Tecno’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan.

The entertaining show kept the audience engaged through a variety of interactive segments as well as the presence of many trending TikTokers.

Tecno Spark 6 is the successor for Spark 4 and features a 16 MP AI quad Camera, a 6.8′ HD dot-notch display, a 4GB + 64GB memory, a 2K skin-adjust video beautify feature, and an advanced G70 processor. The handset comes with an affordable price tag of just PKR 20,599.

Moreover, the premiere of the Tecno-sponsored action movie ‘Real Hero’ featuring singer-actor Ali Zafar also entertained the audience.

Creek Ma, the General Manager of Tecno, said, “Since Tecno’s entry in Pakistan, our brand mantra has been to strengthen the budget to mid-range smartphone category by introducing the features which are not available at such price point. We are optimistic that Spark 6 will be well received by the audience and will add spark to their lives.”

The newly launched smartphone is now available in online and offline markets, nationwide.