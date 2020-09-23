Xiaomi Amazfit GTR2 & GTS2 Are the Most Affordable Premium Smartwatches in the World

Nearly a year after launching the Amazfit GTR and GTS smartwatches, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Huami has unveiled successors for both, with enhanced features and an improved design. The Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 share most of their specifications and are only different in terms of looks.

Amazfit GTR 2

The Amazfit GTR 2 comes in two different versions, Sports and Classic, which are made out of aluminum and stainless steel respectively. The watch has a 1.39″ color AMOLED display that has smaller bezels compared to before. There are numerous watch faces to choose from and you can also set a custom wallpaper on it from your phone.

It also comes with enhanced sleep monitoring, meaning that it can now categorize your sleep between three categories light sleep, deep sleep, and REM. It can recognize naps as well. There are various other health trackers including real-time heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitoring, and more.

Other than that, it has more than 12 sports modes, GPS tracking, Xiao AI voice assistant, smartphone syncing, NFC, etc. The battery can last you 14 days of normal use and up to 38 days in basic mode.

The Amazfit GTR 2 will be available for $150.

Amazfit GTS 2

As mentioned before, the Amazfit GTS 2 shares most of its specifications with GTR 2 such as health monitoring, sports modes, watch faces, GPS, NFC, and others. Design-wise, it has a rectangular-shaped dial akin to the Apple Watch. It is a 1.65″ color AMOLED display with scratch and water resistance.

The GTS 2 lacks in terms of battery compared to the GTR 2. It can last seven days through normal use, and up to 20 days with the long battery life mode on.

The Amazfit GTS 2 will be available in Black, Grey, and Gold color options for $150.