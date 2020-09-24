Sugar Mills Move to Lahore High Court Against Anti-Corruption’s Action

Over a dozen sugar mills in Punjab have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking a stay order on the Anti-Corruption Department’s inquiry against them.

As per details, the federal government is tightening the noose on the sugar mafia. After the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Anti-Corruption department has also launched an action against sugar mills.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked the sugarcane cultivators to submit written complaints against mill owners over non-payment or underpayments of dues from 2017 to 2019.

As a result, 18 sugar mills, including the Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, owned by the Shehbaz family, have moved to the LHC.

The petition submitted by the mill owners contended that the anti-corruption had started a crackdown against them without any prior notice.

Sahiwal region’s anti-corruption director-general has also released an advertisement to take action against the sugar mills in which the sugarcane growers had been asked to file written complaints.

The applicants took the stance that the issuance of such an advertisement without listening to the sugar mills is illegal.

They requested the court to declare the advertisements’ void ab initio’ and restrain the anti-graft DG and others from harassing the owners until the case is decided.