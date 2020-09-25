TicWatch Pro 3 Launched With Dual-Display, World’s First SD 4100 Chip & 45-Day Battery

Mobvoi, a Chinese information technology company known for its products like the TicWatch and the TicPods, has just made the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS official.

As compared to its predecessor, the wearable brings a couple of improvements. One of the most notable changes is the latest chipset it packs.

Design and Display

The TicWatch Pro 3 is very similar to the TicWatch Pro launched earlier. It comes with version 2.0 of the company’s proprietary Dual-Layer Display.

As soon as the primary display turns off, a low-power TN Screen takes over and actively displays the time, date, step count, and basic information about an ongoing workout. As compared to its predecessor, which came with a transflective TNS display, the new TicWatch Pro 3 comes with a backlit display.

Despite all the upgrades, the company claims that the new watch is 28 percent lighter.

Other Features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Google Wear OS power the watch along with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. A couple of new modes have also been added, including TicOxygen, TicZen, TicBreathe, and TicHearing. These features can monitor blood oxygen saturation, monitor stress, help relieve stress levels, and lower heart rate by guided breathing and ambient noise levels are monitored as well.

In terms of battery, Mobvoi claims up to 72 hours of Smart Mode endurance or 45 days of Enhanced Essential Mode that operates with the low-power display.

The watch series has been gaining immense traction since the release of the first TicWatch Pro in 2018. The TicWatch Pro 3 is currently available for pre-order at a price of £289 or $299.