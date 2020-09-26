CAA Issues New Coronavirus Travel Advisory

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has renewed its coronavirus travel guidelines for domestic flights for the third time in two weeks.

The fresh advisory, issued by the air transport wing of the CAA, has relaxed the travel SOPs as the number of active COVD-19 cases continues to decline. The previous circular had notified 26 directives for traveling on the domestic flights.

The new set of SOPs mandates social distancing and wearing a face mask for passengers, crew members, and pilots.

The ban on protocols within the airport premises will also continue, and people coming to see off their loved ones will not be allowed inside the domestic lounge of the airport.

The planes will be disinfected before the boarding process and the crew members will be bound to use PPE kits, surgical masks, and gloves during the flight.

Food packaging should be done carefully while washrooms should be disinfected every time a passenger uses them.

The airline management should obtain contact details of all passengers for follow-up purposes.

The travel guidelines further directed crew members to properly disinfect usable material, and properly dispose-off the PPE kits and other material.

The new set of SOPs will remain effective from September 02 to October 31 and would be applicable on all chartered and private flights.