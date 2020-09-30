Zong Brings Matchless Connectivity to People of Azad Jammu & Kashmir

In continuation of its mission to empower the length and breadth of Pakistan with its best-in-class connectivity solutions, Zong 4G has brought an amazing deal for the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Zong 4G customers in AJK will now be able to experience seamless internet and GSM services, of Zong 4G through a new offer designed specifically for the people of AJK.

The new offer allows people of the region to enjoy 500 On-Net Minutes, 100 Off-Net Minutes, 500 SMSs, and 500 MB Data for highly-affordable rate of PKR 350 with a 30-day validity period. To subscribe the offer, customers can simply dial *255# or contact their nearest retailer or Zong franchise where they can also get more information about the offer.

“We’re passionate about serving the needs of the entire country with best possible digital communications solutions and our AJK offer is a small show of that commitment,” said Zong 4G spokesperson. “With digital inclusion of the Pakistani masses being high on our agenda, we’re constantly striving to connect the unconnected and make mobile broadband more accessible for every Pakistani. We are confident that our unrivalled connectivity services will help facilitate e-health, e-education and e-government in the region.”

Being the leader of digital transformation in Pakistan, Zong is always a step ahead to bring the most exciting offers for its customers. The company’s emotional proximity to its customers enables it to sense their evolving needs. That’s how Zong has been able to bring numerous unbeatable international roaming offers amid the peak of Covid-19 in the past few months.

Last year, Zong also teamed up with SCO for the provision of telecommunication services to connect people in remote areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The company was also among the early providers of 4G in Gwadar, the future international business hub. More recently, the Universal Service Fund (USF) also awarded Zong the contract to provide high-speed mobile data services in 227 unserved areas of Balochistan.