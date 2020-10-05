FBR Will Now Keep a Record of Parliamentarians Trying to Pressurize for Personal Gains

As the political pressure of Parliamentarians on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is increasing day by day, the tax authorities have taken a major decision, on Monday, to record such activities in the personal files of such tax officials using politicians for their transfers and postings.

This is for the first time that name of member national assembly (MNA) or senator who will pressurize FBR for transfer and posting will be recorded in the personal files of the tax officials.

The FBR has decided to take action against the tax officials of customs and Inland Revenue groups, who are involved in pressurizing FBR for transfers and postings on attractive positions in the field offices. The FBR issued the instructions in the backdrop of increased pressure and interference in transfers and postings of the tax officials working in the field formations.

ALSO READ

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About FBR’s Sales Tax On Used Vehicles

The FBR has decided to record the name of the political person used for transfers and posting in the personal file (Dossier) of the concerned official, who will try to pressurize the tax authorities for reshuffling.

The future carrier decisions of these tax officials would be taken by the FBR taking into account the records of Dossier having names of politicians used for pressuring the FBR for transfers and postings.

The FBR’s instructions to the field formations issued on Monday disclosed that the authorities have noticed with serious concern that certain officers in total disregard to Rule 19 & 29 of Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 read with the following instructions (printed at SI.No.14.3, 14.4 & 14.5 of ESTACODE 2015) are exerting political/external pressures and interferences in connection with their posting/transfers.

FBR said that at the outset it should be clarified that it is a “Misconduct” under the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964 read with Government Rule 2(4) of Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973 and attracts strict disciplinary action under the said rules. However, at a first step let me warn all these officers to shun this attitude.

ALSO READ

78.1 Percent of FBR’s Revenue Came from Direct and Sales taxes in FY2020

All these officers have been marked and necessary observations have been placed in their personal dossiers. FBR stated that, “It goes without saying that such observations will be one of the main considerations at the time of making their all career decisions including promotion and disciplinary proceedings besides placement and rotations.

Therefore, at the cost of the repetition, every officer is once again advised to be cautious of the seriousness of this subject at all times”.