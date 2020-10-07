Western Digital Officially Launches its Operations in Pakistan

Western Digital Corporation, a global data infrastructure leader, has reinforced its commitment to the Pakistani market with the introduction of a new range of data storage devices.

The products are poised to expand Western Digital’s existing product portfolio in Pakistan and allow local consumers to access a wider range of WD and SanDisk brand products including four times faster NVMe internal SSD. The launch event was held via a virtual press conference at a local hotel in Karachi.

With the increasing digitization in Pakistan over recent years, the country has evolved its IT sector by introducing the latest technological innovations. This has created an opportunity for global leading technology brands to expand their presence and for Western Digital to offer its quality storage devices along with sales support from its authorized dealers.

Western Digital’s product line includes the SanDisk mobile storage solutions portfolio, with storage devices such as the iXpand™ flash drive, SanDisk Ultra™ Dual Drive, microSD™ and SD™ cards (SanDisk Extreme™ and SanDisk Extreme PRO™).

The portfolio also encompasses a wide variety of SanDisk external SSD and WD internal SSDs, including the new addition to the award-winning WD Blue solid-state drive (SSD) portfolio, the WD Blue SN550 NVMe™ SSD. With such a diverse portfolio, Western Digital strives to deliver a complete experience to its Pakistani customers through its efficient aftersales services.

Adding on to the consumer storage portfolio, the SanDisk Extreme™ microSDXC™ UHS-I card , one of the world’s first 1TB cards in the world; SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; and the SanDisk Ultra Luxe™ USB 3.1 Flash Drive also available with capacities of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB; are all now available for customers across Pakistan.

Each product was specifically tailored to address capacity needs and provide convenient on-the-go, reliable storage solutions for customers.