Zong Partners with Shaukat Khanum for Breast Cancer Awareness

Zong has joined hands with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center to spread awareness about breast cancer in Pakistan. In view of the current Covid-19 crisis, the awareness sessions were held online to keep the employees safe amid the pandemic.

The two-hour online awareness and learning session was hosted by the renowned and experienced doctors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The purpose was to apprise participants with an overview of symptoms, prevention, self-assessment, and cure techniques. The session was followed by a question and answer session where all queries about the disease were addressed by SKMCH’s expert doctors.

“At Zong 4G, we want to get the most of the current Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help save lives and ensure better health for all, irrespective of gender,” said Zong 4G spokesperson. “Our people must know that 1 out of every 9 women is likely to suffer from this disease at some point in their lives. But if diagnosed early, the survival rates can approach as high as 90%. So we must educate ourselves and our loved ones on this potential health risk and that is what this awareness session aims to achieve.”

“Breast cancer is becoming a frequent occurrence the world over and it’s a cause for concern in Pakistan too,” said Zeeshan Sarwar, Marketing and Resource Development Officer, Shaukat Khanum Hospital. “According to the Pakistan Medical Association, Pakistan alone has the highest rate of breast cancer than any other Asian country as approximately 90,000 new cases are diagnosed every year out of which 40,000 die. Early detection is the key here and awareness sessions like the one with Zong 4G help create much-needed awareness.”

The awareness drive is part of Zong’s impetus for the well-being of the employees as well as a prosperous Pakistan. The company is the industry’s CSR frontrunner and with the passion for giving back to society, it swiftly responded to lessen the impacts of Covid-19 in the shape of medical equipment to hospitals, discounted services to deliver seamless connectivity amid lockdowns, and many other social initiatives.