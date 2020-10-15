ECC Approves Import of 340,000 MT Wheat to Overcome Any Future Shortage

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) on Thursday granted approval for the import of 340,000 MT of wheat and decided that the imported quantities shall be distributed amongst the three parties’ i.e PASSCO, Punjab and KP in proportion to what they have ordered/demanded.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet today at the Cabinet Division. The Adviser chaired the meeting through a video link from Lahore.

ECC considered the summary moved by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on the “Status of Wheat Import through Trade Corporation of Pakistan”. ECC was briefed that the fifth tender was issued on 9th October 2020 for the procurement of wheat. It was opened on 14-10-2020 and according to TCP 06 parties participated in the bidding process.

Keeping in view the offers received, the MNFS&R requested ECC for the approval of the lowest bid offer by M/s GTCS for a quantity of 340,000 MT of imported wheat and the permission to distribute the imported quantities equally among 3 recipient agencies i.e PASSCO, Punjab and KP. They also requested for approval, in principle, for procuring additional quantity from Russia by TCP.

ECC also granted approval in principle for the import of wheat from Russia by TCP, for which a detailed summary regarding the fresh offer from the Russian Government along with quantities will be presented before ECC for approval.

MNFS&R briefed the ECC that so far, the Ministry has 0.57 million tons of imported wheat. The Ministry further briefed that the Trade Corporation of Pakistan has provided a schedule of 29 vessels that will arrive till January 2021 bringing it to 1.5 MMT of wheat in the country.

The Ministry assured the Forum that they have been making their best efforts to overcome any future shortage of wheat in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Food Security, Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, Adviser for Commerce, Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Sumroo.