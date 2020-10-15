Punjab Officially Calls Smog a ‘Disaster’

In a bid to control it in an efficient way, the Punjab government has declared to treat smog as a disaster. The decision was taken during a provincial cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Following the cabinet decision, the Relief Commissioner Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar, issued a notice in this regard.

ALSO READ

Govt to Pay Female Students of Class 6 to 12

The move will help the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) take any step required to control smog on an emergency basis. It will begin with shutting down brick kilns across the province.

Other arrangements include giving incentives to industries for adopting environment-friendly technologies, running a public awareness campaign, and urging departments to employ SOPs in this regard.

As per reports, PDMA has been tasked to control the smog following its performance in locust control.

ALSO READ

Govt Approves a Comprehensive Plan to Bring Down Inflation

What is Smog?

Smog is a mix of smoke and fog. It is an intense form of air pollution and a serious concern for Pakistan, India, and several Asian countries. Smog clouds contain many toxic elements like Sulphur, Lead, Methane, and Carbon Dioxide, which are harmful to human health.

Poor air quality causes severe health issues, including lung and heart diseases and respiratory failures. According to statistics, around 135,000 Pakistanis die every year due to smog or air pollution.