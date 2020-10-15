Zulfi Presents Tourism Development Plan to PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism at Islamabad today.

SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari briefed the NCC in detail about the progress on the development of the tourism sector. He briefed that substantial work has been undertaken for the development of religious tourism.

SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari presented Tourism Development Plan 2020-21 that includes Human Resource capacity building, preparation of a master plan for 40 sites, 7 theme parks, development of 60 new sites to ease the burden on existing sites, National Standards and Certification mechanism to ensure quality services for tourists and 30 international standard feasibilities.

Updating the NCC, SAPM stated that Geo Mapping of all existing and potential tourism sites, strategies for promotion, Public-Private Partnership modalities, anti-encroachment drive on tourist spots and waste disposal plans are underway. In this regard, all provincial governments are on-board. For the promotion of the hospitality sector, incentives will be provided for the import of machinery & equipment.

Prime Minister stated that Almighty has blessed Pakistan with different climatic zones and numerous untapped tourist spots. The Government is focused on Eco-Tourism so that environmental conservation is also ensured while managing tourist spots, he emphasized.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the soft image of Pakistan can only be portrayed through the promotion of tourism that will also generate revenue and employment opportunities.

Prime Minister stated that the Federal Government will provide all possible facilitation to Provincial Governments for the development and promotion of the tourism sector in the country.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Mahmood Khan, SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Ms. Samina Baig, Minister for Tourism Azad Jammu & Kashmir Mr. Mushtaq Minhas, Secretary Cabinet Division, Managing Director PTDC Mr. Intikhab Alam and senior officers attended the meeting.

Advisor to CM Punjab on Tourism Mr. Asif Mehmood, Minister for Tourism Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister for Tourism Balochistan Mr. Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Khyber PakhtunKhwa, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan; Provincial Secretaries of Tourism Departments participated through video link.