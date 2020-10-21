CDWP Approves Two Projects Worth Rs. 8.175 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting on Wednesday, approved two mega projects of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT) worth Rs. 8.175 Billion to Support Education System Under COVID-19 Pandemic. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries and divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference. Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Islamabad presented two mega projects in CDWP meeting.

First project namely “Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project (PREP) for COVID-19” worth Rs. 4874.560 million was approved in the meeting. The project period of completion will be 24 months, the objective of this project is to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan to address the significant disruptive impacts that keeps children, teachers and administrators out of school for a prolonged period.

The project will focus on: Support schools and parents in distance learning activities, remote learning from Tv/radio broadcast, virtual network and support policy changes and their implementation to increase the capacity of the education system to deal with future emergencies that contribute to school closures.

The second project of Education presented in the meeting namely “Response Recovery Resilience in Education Programming during COVID-19 by Pakistan” worth Rs. 3300.063 million was approved by CDWP.

The period of completion for this project will be 20 months and this project will support short- and medium-term response and recovery needs under the COVID-9 pandemic, while establishing the technical and institutional capacity to build back a stronger and more resilience education system, with a focus on disadvantaged population in lagging areas in all provinces.