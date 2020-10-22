EPD Reveals When Smog Will Hit Lahore This Year

Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has forecast smog with variable intensity to engulf Lahore during the first week of November.

In this regard, Secretary EPD, Zahid Hussain, said that smog has been developing in Lahore in the first week of November since 2017 and EPD anticipates smog in the provincial capital at the same time this year as well.

ALSO READ

Skardu Gets the World’s Highest Baseball Field

He added that just like each year, EPD has taken different measures to contain the spread of smog before the onset of winters.

It has also imposed a ban on the following activities to curb smog from disrupting everyday life.

Burning of crop residues

Heavy Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Operations of any industry that doesn’t follow emissions control

Stone crushers operating without wet scrubbers

Burning of solid waste, rubber, and/or plastic

Sub-standard fuel sales and use

Any encroachment that disturbs the traffic flow on public roads

Any parking that disturbs the traffic flow on public roads

Any activity that contributes to heavy dust

Uncovered dumping/storage of construction material

Uncovered transportation of construction material

Operations of any brick kiln that is not built on/converted to modern/zigzag methodology

Any unauthorized activity that contributes to smog

ALSO READ

PIA to Resume UK-Pakistan Flights from October 30

Earlier this month, the Punjab government declared smog as a disaster and tasked Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to deal with smog.

It must be recalled that the World Air Quality 2019 report, published jointly by IQAir Group and Greenpeace, had declared Pakistan as the 2nd most polluted country last year.