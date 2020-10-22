Govt to Ensure Preservation of Natural Resources at Islands and Ravi Urban Projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to conduct prior environmental studies and ensure the conservation of natural resources before launching development work on the islands.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on Pakistan Islands and Ravi Riverfront Urban Development projects, the prime minister emphasized that the development activity in the two projects will bring in huge investments for Pakistan and create significant employment opportunities for the local people.

He said the revenues earned by the island’s projects will be spent on other welfare projects in the respective provinces, a PM Office press release said.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman Pakistan Islands Development Authority Mr. Imran Amin and senior Officers. Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab, Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and President Bank of Punjab participated via video link from Lahore.

While briefing about the Pakistan Islands, Chairman Pakistan Islands Development Authority stated that due attention will be paid to environmental conservation and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In this regard, the project authority is working with international environmental organizations including the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and has also obtained the “Silver Rating” of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design by US Green Building Council.

In CSR initiatives, he informed that the Fishermen Welfare Fund will be established for the welfare schemes of local fishermen. He emphasized that the development of the Pakistan Islands will be environment friendly. He also briefed in detail about sustainability, water conservation and financial advisory & investment functions of the authority.

Chairman RUDA briefed the meeting about progress on legal requirements regarding land acquisition, investments and construction.