Huawei Mate 30E Pro Launched as a More Affordable Variant of the Mate 30

At its global launch event yesterday, the Chinese Smartphone OEM Huawei, apart from launching four Smartphones in the Mate 40 series, launched the Mate 30E Pro as well. The smartphone is identical to last year’s Mate 30 Pro except for the processor.

Design-wise, the smartphone is identical to Huawei Mate 30 Pro. It has a similar 6.53-inch display, 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB onboard storage, a quad-sensor camera system with 40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 3D ToF sensor configuration and a 4500 mAh battery.

The only difference is the new Kirin 990E chipset, which is an improved version of the Kirin 990 that made its debut with the Mate 30 Pro.

The new Kirin 990E chipset in the Mate 30E Pro has Kirin 990-like two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at up to 2.86 GHz; however, the rest of the six cores have been revamped. The pair of A76s now go up to 2.36 GHz (up from 2.09 GHz), while the four Cortex-A55s are clocked at 1.95 GHz (up from 1.86 GHz).

As far as the GPU is concerned, it still comes with Mali-G76. However, it features two fewer cores. The 990E has an MP14 GPU, while the 990 had an MP16.

Like the Mate 40 Series, the Mate 30E Pro will run Android 10 topped with EMUI 11. The new handset will become available in China on 1st November 2020 in glass-clad black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green, vegan leather orange, and green color versions.