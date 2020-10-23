KP Govt, NADRA to Roll Out Social Health Protection Program Across Province

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at NADRA Headquarters in Islamabad today.

Following the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of delivering a robust and accessible healthcare system to the masses, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with NADRA has rolled out a comprehensive Social Health Protection Program in the province.

All permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunnkhwa will be eligible for health insurance. Complete health insurance coverage shall be provided across designated hospitals to every permanent resident of the province. At least 6.5 million families will directly benefit from this program.

The inauguration of Zone-I will officially take place in District Swat on 31st October, whereas, the program will be launched in Upper & Lower Dir, Malakand, and Chitral from November 1. It will be operational across the remaining districts of the province during the following weeks.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 23rd October between Secretary Health KP Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and DG Projects Usman Javed.

Earlier in meeting with Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Chairman NADRA Usman Mobin assured to provide his expertise in the field of Information Technology for the successful implementation of the health program in line with the vision of the Prime minister of Pakistan.

NADRA will be primarily responsible for Data Verification services, the creation of a robust Management Information System (MIS) and Command and Control Center, Call Center services and operations, Data Hosting as well as overall Project Management, training and advisory for the Health Department for a period of three years.