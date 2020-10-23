Pakistani-American Owned Applied Intuition Raises $125 Million in Series C Funding

Applied Intuition, a Silicon Valley-based startup founded by a Pakistani-American, has raised $125 million in Series C funding round.

According to details, the Series C funding round was led by previous investors Lux Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and General Catalyst.

With that, Applied Intuition’s total valuation has reached $1.25 billion, enabling the company to achieve a ‘unicorn’ status, a term used to describe a privately held startup with a value of $1 billion or more.

Founded by Qasar Younis, a Harvard University graduate, in 2017, Applied Intuition provides the software infrastructure to safely develop, test, and deploy autonomous vehicles.

As the foremost enabler of autonomous vehicle development, Applied Intuition equips engineering and product teams with software that makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomy to market.

In September 2019, Applied Intuition had raised $40 million in Series B funding round that was led by General Catalyst.

A year earlier, Applied Intuition had generated $11.5 million in Series A funding round with Andreessen Horowitz and Floodgate being the lead investors of the round.