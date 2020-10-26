Ben Dunk Reveals His Plans For PSL

Australian batsman, Ben Dunk, is excited to return to Pakistan for the remaining PSL 5 matches. Ben Dunk is representing Lahore Qalandars in this edition of PSL and has been instrumental in their journey to their first-ever play-offs.

PSL 5 was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament is now set to resume from 14th November in Karachi. Dunk, in a video released by Lahore Qalandars on social media, said that he is keenly looking forward to taking part in the tournament and he cannot wait to share the dressing room with his teammates.

The Standout performer of #HBLPSLV @bendunk51 is very excited to do wonders with the bat 💫 and we are anxiously waiting to see his super performance again! Here's a shout out from him to all the Qalandars fans!

Dunk expressed his desire to join his team to continue the journey towards their first-ever PSL title. Lahore has been one of the consistently poor teams throughout the previous 4 seasons of PSL, but this time around, they have performed beyond expectations, mainly due to the explosive batting of Dunk. The star Australian batsman has scored 266 runs at an average of 53.20 and at an extremely impressive strike-rate of 186.

Lahore will face Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st Eliminator on 14th November. The winner of this match will go on to face the loser of Qualifier i.e. either Multan Sultans or Karachi Kings in 2nd Eliminator on 15th November. The winner of the 2nd Eliminator will lock horns with the winner of the Qualifier in the final on 17th November at National Stadium Karachi.