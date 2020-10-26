Haris Rauf Eyes to Replace Shaheen, Naseem as Bowling Spearhead

Fast bowler, Haris Rauf, has expressed his desire to represent the national team in all three formats. Rauf has experienced a meteoric rise ever since he was spotted in Lahore Qalandars’ talent hunt program.

Rauf has gone on to represent Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Big Bash League and finally the Pakistan national team in T20 internationals. But the road doesn’t end here for Rauf as he aspires to don the ODI and the Test jersey in the future.

ALSO READ

We Will Have Enough Players for the Next 3 World Cups After PSL 6: Misbah

Rauf has been prolific over the past year and his recent performances in the National T20 Cup have further improved his chances of being a key member of Pakistan’s T20 side. Rauf ended as the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 18 wickets at an average of 12.33 and an economy rate of 7.40.

Rauf believes that he needs to perform consistently to earn a call-up for Test cricket in the future.

I started playing in the T20 format and now I’ve been named in [the] ODI squad too. My goal is to showcase my skills and efforts in order to play [for] the national team in all three formats.

Rauf, highly regarded as a T20 specialist, has been focusing on the 50-over game as well. He lacks a bit of experience in the format, but according to him, the format isn’t new to him and he is learning the art of bowling in the format fairly quickly.

Rauf said that the path to get to the Test side and become a permanent member of the ODI side is not going to be easy. He believes that the fast bowling in Pakistan is in safe hands with the likes of Shaheen, Naseem, Hasnain and Musa vying for the spots.

ALSO READ

PCB Cricket Committee Proposes A Name for New Test Captain

Comparison of Pakistan’s fast bowlers in T20s:

Shaheen Afridi’s form is in front of everyone, so is Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Musa. If there is competition in their presence, then it is a good sign for Pakistan.

Rauf knows that he will have to perform exceptionally well to replace one of these bowlers and book a permanent place in the team. Rauf, along with the other fast bowlers, will be seen in action in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. The competition within the side is fierce and one that may benefit Pakistan in the future.