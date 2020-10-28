Punjab Govt to Regularize All Contract Teachers

The Punjab government has reportedly decided to regularize all contract teachers from across the province. More than 11,000 male and female teachers will be made permanent employees.

According to media reports, the Department of Schools Education has forwarded a summary to the provincial cabinet in this regard.

The new Educator Recruitment Policy also ensures the regularization of contract teachers, along with the appointment of new educators.

The contracts of the teachers recruited in April 2014 and 2015 had expired earlier this, following which the School Education Department had given them a one-year extension on the directives of the provincial Education Minister, Murad Raas.

Regularization came forth in March-April this year when the entire government machinery was busy battling the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the minister had then assured teachers that they will be regularized once the pandemic is over.

Raas said in an April 5 tweet:

Let me assure you that the decision of the stated issue will be in your favor. Offices are shut down. We are dealing with preventing people from dying right now. I am shocked that saving lives and feeding the hungry should be a priority or regularisation.

Raas tweeted again on April 25:

The contracts of SSEs and AEOs have been extended for one more year. I know this is not the solution. All of you want to be regularised.

He also assured teachers to resolve this issue permanently once the COVID-19 crisis is over.