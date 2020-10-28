Samit Patel Eyeing PSL Title With Lahore Qalandars

England all-rounder, Samit Patel, is eager to take part in the playoffs of the PSL and lead Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever PSL title.

“I am really excited to get over to Pakistan and finish off PSL 5. Hopefully, we can make Lahore fans very happy by lifting the trophy. Main hoon Qalandar dil se,” said Patel.

Lahore have qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 5 years and Patel has played a key part in this journey. He scored 137 runs and took nine wickets in the tournament before it was postponed and he will look to build on that in the play-offs.

The tournament was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and is set to restart in mid-November.

Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st Eliminator on 14th November. The winner of this match will face off against the loser of Multan Sultans versus Karachi Kings in the 2nd Eliminator on 15th November. The winner of the 2nd Eliminator will play against the winner of Qualifier in the final on Tuesday 17th November.