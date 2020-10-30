Zong 4G Launches International Roaming Bundle For Turkey

Adding more global locations to its industry-leading international roaming offers, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital service provider, Zong 4G, is now offering an International Roaming bundle for Turkey for its prepaid customers.

By introducing such an unmatched international roaming bundle for Turkey, Zong 4G is continuing to offer seamless services to the valued customers to remain connected while they travel the country.

The Turkey roaming bundle gives Zong’s prepaid users 2GB Data with a validity of 15 days at only PKR 2,499 + Tax. To subscribe the offer, the users can dial *4255# or visit https://www.zong.com.pk/onlineshop/ir-bundles

“Our international roaming offers are one of the many ways through which our care for Zong customers is mirrored,” said Zong’s official spokesperson. “The purpose is simple: we want our customers to stay connected to their loved ones back at home as they travel abroad. This seamless connectivity becomes all the more important in the pandemic-ridden world of today.”

Zong is leading Pakistan’s digital transformation and is continuously exploring more innovative ways to serve Pakistanis better. Besides countless initiatives to accelerate digitalization in the country, Zong has led the industry with its unbeatable international roaming offers.

Prior to the Turkey bundle, Zong has introduced prepaid roaming offers for China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other countries.