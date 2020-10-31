Xiaomi Surpasses Apple as The 3rd Biggest Smartphone Maker in The World

Samsung recently reclaimed its spot as the world’s number 1 Smartphone maker from Huawei, according to an industry report from Canalys. Now, new industry reports are showing that the top 3 list has been upset once again as Xiaomi has surpassed Apple to join the fray.

The Chinese company displayed an impressive performance in Q3 2020 to join the top 3 list while Huawei retained its spot among the top ranks. The table below shows each company’s smartphone shipments as well as their market share.

Samsung showed a healthy increase of 2-3% in terms of sales, while Huawei dipped 20% due to the US restrictions. Xiaomi gained over 40% compared to last year and dethroned Apple as one of the top 3 phone makers.

The report from IDC says that the smartphone market has witnessed strong volumes between July and September originating from regions like Brazil, India, Russia, Indonesia, etc. According to IDC’s research director Nabila Popal, the increase in volume was caused by pent-up demand but mostly due to heavy promotions and discounts offered.

Moreover, distance learning caused by the pandemic boosted demand for low-end Smartphones in India as they are cheaper than affordable tablets. This brought competition to a different level, putting pressure on companies.

Realme was one of the companies to show remarkable performance during the period as it managed to reach 50 million shipments faster than any other company due to its diverse 5G portfolio and strong performance in China. The brand managed to do so in only 9 months, which was a 90% increase compared to the last quarter.

However, developed markets such as China, North America, and Western Europe suffered major declines in Q3 2020 and this was mainly due to Apple launching the iPhone 12 in October instead.