PIA Debunks Pilot’s Controversial Statement About Reduction in Salaries

Chief Executive of Pakistan International Airlines has taken notice of the issue of misrepresentation in the media by a pilot. The CEO has ordered an immediate inquiry of the matter.

On Sunday, a flight captain revealed to the media that PIA has reduced the salaries of the pilots by 44%. PIA officials squashed the statement and quickly brushed aside any such rumors.

ALSO READ

PIA Set to Return Six Aircraft After Lease Expires Next Year

The statement caused a stir in the media and raised concerns among the employees of PIA.

PIA spokesperson assured the employees that no such decision has been made and there has been no reduction in salaries, house rents and allowances of employees.

Only the payments of pilots’ allowances have been made realistic, the PIA spokesperson said.

PIA spokesperson added that the statement made by the captain had malicious intent and was only made to exert pressure on the national carrier.