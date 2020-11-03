Trade Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Normalized

The imports and exports between Pakistan and Afghanistan through the Torkham Border have been normalized with no backlog of stuck up containers, senior officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) told ProPakistani on Tuesday.

Senior officials informed that the normal trade is going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The backlog of hundreds of containers at the Torkham border has been cleared.

On Tuesday, there were normal imports and exports and clearance of containers from the Torkham border and trade has been totally normalized through this customs station. Officials added that at present there is no stuck up container at the Torkham Border.

Answering a question by ProPakistani, the FBR officials said that the regular trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is taking place and no Afghan container was detained on Tuesday. During the signing ceremony between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement, FBR Chairman and Member (Customs-Operations) assured Afghanistan full cooperation and support from Pakistan Customs in facilitating the movement of goods between both countries.

The Agreement will ensure reduced clearance times and optimum trade facilitation for import, export, and transit cargo. Furthermore, effective control over smuggling would be possible through enhanced cooperation. The Agreement would also reduce the risk of evasion of duties and taxes.

Assured assistance by both customs administrations will be achieved. The Agreement will ensure the promotion of exports, including transit trade, not only between both countries but also in the region. Improvement of clearances and service delivery at the Border Crossing Points (BCPs) will be another benefit of the Agreement.