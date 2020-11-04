Daraz Launches Pakistan’s 1st Affiliate Marketing Campaign with 11 Top Influencers

This year’s 11.11 sale is all about going above and beyond both in terms of customer service and through empowering the local community. Daraz aims to create opportunities that allow people to earn and refine themselves as entrepreneurs. This year, Daraz has launched a campaign that is the first of its kind.

The influencer campaign is designed to give Daraz’s local content creators the chance to generate income by promoting Daraz on their platforms. The company has carefully handpicked Pakistan’s top 11 influencers that create content on a wide variety of forums – Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. This affiliate program is a win-win situation for both Daraz and the influencer.

After realizing that a digital footprint is of great importance, business practices and functions will begin to incorporate trackable and performance-based marketing models. Conclusively, the consumer base for the e-commerce sector will increase, allowing the members of the affiliate program to capitalize on conversion opportunities on millions of products.

These 11 influencers are grouped together to form the dLeague. Within this league, there are many well-known faces such as Faiza Saleem – Pakistan’s first female social media entertainer, Ali Gul Pir, Nadir Ali – The king of pranks, Usman Asim, Waliya Najib, and many more who will be contesting against each other to bring the most amount of customers this 11.11.

People can participate in this program by shopping on Daraz through the influencer link provided on Daraz application and on the influencers’ social media accounts. This link is unique to each one in the dLeague. To heighten the competition and keep the spirits high, Daraz will be updating a leaderboard daily on its social media channels and on the dLeague page on the Daraz app. This board will highlight the scores of each influencer and will announce a winner on a day-to-day basis.

The influencer who wins daily will automatically present its followers with chances to win exciting prizes. These prizes include vouchers worth up to Rs. 10,000, electronic items such as a microwave oven, a TV, mobile phones, and much more. But wait, there’s something even bigger that’s up for grabs! The influencer who comes first in the entire campaign performance will enter his/her followers in a lucky draw. The winner of this draw will get an all-expense-paid trip to Turkey for two people.

Daraz is hoping to see a great response from its affiliate program which it will launch from November 11th to November 17th, 2020. Daraz is proud to continuously innovate the initiatives that it brings forth to provide added value for its local community.

Stay tuned to find out which one of the 11 influencers wins the competition!