FBR Constitutes Complaint Resolution Committee for Speedy Payment of Sales Tax Refunds

A notification issued by the FBR here on Wednesday revealed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a Complaint Resolution Committee comprising the following Members for settlement of sales tax refund issues of taxpayers falling under the jurisdiction of the field formations of Sindh.

The constitution of the committee revealed that Dr Mirza Ikhtair Baig former Senior Vice President FPPCI would be Convener of the committee and its members are Abdul Hameed Memom Chief Commissioner IR medium taxpayers office (MTO) Karachi (Member/Secretary); Muhammad Ibrahim Kasumbi former senior vice president KCCI; Qamar Usman Former Member Manager Committee KCCI (Member); Shoaib Majeed Chairman Pakistan Denim Manufacturers and Exporters Association (Member); Aman Kassim Former Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association; Shafiq Vohra President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Terms of Reference (TORs) of the Complaint Resolution Committee are: