Gaper.io: Addressing the Disconnect Between Tech Industry and Software Developers

Globally, there exists an uncomfortable gap when it comes to businesses connecting with software developers to have their technology needs met. In an increasingly digital world, conventional HR companies are failing to spot and train the right talent for the right technology jobs. Amid stiff competition in a challenged economy, it’s dawning on companies that an innovative approach to sourcing the right talent is inevitable.

Enter Gaper, a firm built on the premise of addressing the disconnect between companies needing software development services and developers/engineers looking for work. It started remotely recruiting talented developers from around the world, understanding the companies’ needs, and rigorously vetting candidates for their suitability. Necessary training and guidance were part of the process.

Starting in 2019, Gaper was soon able to gather a large pool of exceptionally skilled software engineers from diverse backgrounds. The firm’s scope quickly expanded from hiring and vetting talented engineers for different companies to taking care of compliance and payroll regulations that are an accompanying issue when it comes to distributed teams.

Interestingly, the co-founders had started tapping into the territory of remote work setups and distributed teams, an arrangement that would soon be the very need of the hour. The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic began to upend life and change the business landscape forever. Lockdowns and stay-at-home directives transformed business models making remote work a salient feature of the ‘new normal’. Gaper couldn’t have been more relevant.

Just last month, the firm partnered with Generation, a global employment non-profit organization founded by McKinsey. Generation focuses on transforming education-to-employment systems that support individuals by training and placing them in careers that would otherwise be inaccessible.

“We are excited to deploy our global expertise to help the software industry expand its growth exponentially and create an impact across all segments of the economy,” says Gauher Aftab, CEO FYEP. Generation works through the licensee Foundation for Youth Employment Pakistan (FYEP) in order to carry out its mission and train people for Full Stack Developer roles.

“Only 10% of IT graduates are employable in Pakistan, while only 20% of its IT graduates meet the skill criteria for the top software companies,” shares Mustafa Najoom, co-founder and Growth Director at Gaper, while referencing a recent Gallup survey. “Services like ours are crucial for filling the skills gaps which are essential for the digital economy. We are preparing and vetting the top 1% of full-stack engineers that the global firms are actively seeking today.”

Full-stack developers are proficient in both the front-end and back-end languages and frameworks, as well as in server, network, and hosting environments. Getting to this breadth and depth of knowledge isn’t easy; it takes developers years of hands-on experience in a variety of roles to become full-stack developers. Being well-versed in both business logic and user experience is also a must for a full-stack developer.

Gaper’s partnership with Generation has allowed it to level-up its technology training game in Pakistan. Its full-stack developer program includes rigorous vetting, one-on-one mentoring and feedback sessions, practical applications, and industry placements. In a complex new world where the virus has thrown millions out of jobs, Gaper is working tirelessly to enhance the youth’s employability while serving global companies with the right technology talent at the same time.

“At Gaper, we endeavor to play a significant role in contributing to Pakistan’s software exports,” adds Mustafa Najoom. “A distributed model means that there is no barrier between the firm and foreign clients in engaging in business activities. Several of Gaper’s current clients are businesses that are backed by alumni from Stanford, Harvard, as well as major venture capitalists in New York. The outlook for our country’s macroeconomics looks quite promising.”