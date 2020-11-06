10-Year-Old Pakistani Kid’s Record-Breaking Typing Video is Going Viral

A 10-year old boy from Bahawalnagar has made everyone his fan thanks to his extraordinary typing speed.

According to the details, Saad-ur-Rahman, a resident of Chishtian, can type 170 words of English and 130 words of Urdu in one minute.

While speaking with a local media outlet, Saad disclosed that he acquired the typing skills in just four months during the Coronavirus lockdown while school was closed.

Saad claims that he can type equally fast and accurately with a blindfold on, adding that he is now aiming to become the world’s fastest typist.

He is also eager to one day help his father, who owns an Urdu and English composing shop.

Besides becoming the world’s fastest typist, Saad also wants to pursue a career in software engineering.