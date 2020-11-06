AMD Ryzen 5000 Beats Intel’s Top Processor in Almost All Games

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series chipsets were unveiled last month. However, we did not receive any benchmark scores until now.

According to a recent report by TechnoSports, a Portuguese YouTube channel, Pichau, got its hands on the new Ryzen 5000 series processors and revealed the first real gaming benchmarks since its launch.

The video reveals that the new AMD processors outperformed the current generation Intel flagship processor in almost every game. The channel tested both the Ryzen 9 5900X and the Ryzen 5600X chipset. Although both received impressive scores, the latter topped the charts by beating the Intel flagship i9-10900K in a few titles and traded blows in other games as well. Moreover, the games that are generally known to favor Intel chips showed better results on the new Ryzen processors by a margin of up to 20 percent. This also includes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

ALSO READ

Qualcomm Applies For a License to Supply Hardware to Huawei

In the video, the gamer uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, which ran every game at 1080p. At this resolution, the budget Ryzen 5600X easily beat the consumer flagship Intel chip; hence we can expect it to blow past other 10th Gen Intel chips as well.

However, before raising your expectations, it is better to wait for additional benchmarks.