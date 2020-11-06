ICT App Generates Rs. 200 Million Revenue in 9 Months

The Islamabad City App (ICT), developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), has earned more than Rs. 200 million since its launch in March this year for the Islamabad Administration.

The services offered by the app include domiciles, birth and death certificates, a city guide, and payment of utility bills among other services.

One of the biggest benefits of the app is that the citizens don’t have to be physically present at offices for the required public services. This one-click access to several public services has also come in handy due to the coronavirus lockdown and social distancing needs.

In March, at the time of the launching of this app, Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed it an important app due to the coronavirus pandemic and said that it will save time as well.

“This is a revolution in the country. It is a tremendous service. After its trial in Islamabad, it will be introduced in other cities. It is like taking Pakistan into the 21st century,” he said.