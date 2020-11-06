LESCO Suspends Bill Installments Facility

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has suspended the facility of submitting the electricity bills in installments for domestic consumers.

According to sources, LESCO has taken this decision to meet recovery targets all over the region.

In this regard, Executive Engineers (ExEns) and Sub Division Officers (SDOs) have been directed to place notices outside LESCO’s field offices for notifying the general public.

LESCO’s decision will severely affect the poor segment of the society who often used this facility to submit bills in installments due to limited resources.

In a separate development, Prime Minister Imran Khan, earlier this week, slashed the power tariff for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by 50%.

It must be noted here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet had proposed a 25-30% reduction in power tariff for SMEs.