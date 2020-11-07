Govt Increases COVID-19 Restrictions, Work From Home Implemented

The government has issued new restrictions in the country to curb the second wave of COVID-19, which includes a work-from-home policy for half of the staff in the public and private sectors all over the country.

Additionally, broader smart lockdowns will be enforced in hotspots in major cities. According to experts, wedding halls were one of the major hotspots of COVID-19 transmissions which is why the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has banned indoor weddings.

According to a statement issued by the NCOC, there is a complete ban on indoor weddings, and only outdoor weddings will be permitted with a limit of 1,000 attendees.

The NCOC also recommended that the government enforce the mandatory wearing of masks for the public. This directive will be effectuated in public places from Saturday, 7 November. Violators will be fined Rs. 100 and issued three masks on the spot.

These measures will be imposed in high positivity areas until at least 31 January 2021 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzzafarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Abbottabad.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen exponentially within the last week, and more than 1000 cases per day have been recorded for the first time in the country since early August. PM Imran Khan has said that the country cannot afford another lockdown, hence a balance must be maintained between preventive measures and people’s livelihoods.