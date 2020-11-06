Over 200 Students & Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19 in Karachi

At least 216 students and teachers have tested positive for novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Eastern Karachi. The new infections came forth during a random testing campaign by the Sindh Health Department in the district East of the metropolitan city.

A total of 9,158 samples of students, teachers, and staff members were conducted from various government schools. About 216 returned as positive, said a district health official.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Exposes India’s ‘Malicious Propaganda’ on Kartarpur Corridor

He noted that 8,939 students tested negative, while the results of 363 tests are still awaited. Karachi reported 556 new COVID-19 cases on November 5, the highest daily jump observed since July.

According to Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial caseload stood at 148,343, after confirmation of 556 new cases. Further, 17 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 2,664.

ALSO READ

Govt Announces Decision on Winter Vacations for Schools This Year

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases, the inter-provincial education ministers have decided not to close schools. They also decided not to take winter holidays in Sindh and Punjab provinces. Other provinces will decide on vacations keeping the weather conditions in view.