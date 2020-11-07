Wasim Akram is The New Director of An App That Promotes Young Cricketers

Crickslab today announced that the sultan of swing and former Pakistan test cricket legend Wasim Akram had joined their team as a Director & Brand Ambassador. As part of the landmark partnership, Akram will work hand in hand with Crickslab to innovate their product & make powerful cricket technology accessible to every player, fan, and cricket club around the world.

The multi-faceted partnership will include the development of original content, inspired by Mr. Akram’s continued involvement in the cricket community and goal to enable better talent development at all levels of the game. Mr. Akram will play an integral role in the promotion of Crickslab’s cricket management and live scoring application both in Pakistan and on a global scale.

Crickslab will also enroll Mr. Akram to support product development and drive awareness around the brand’s talent development and talent hunting features. Crickslab will build new features around the needs of national talent selectors, academies, and clubs that are searching for talent at the grassroots level of cricket.

Following a career that started in 1985 without playing any first-class cricket, Wasim Akram took over 400 test wickets and 500 wickets in ODI’s to become arguably one of the best-left arm pace bowlers of all time. Wasim Akram has solidified his legacy with his continual involvement in player development as a bowling coach and has built a loyal following through his rise in the media as a prolific cricket commentator and TV personality.

“We are focusing on the development of cricket on a global scale, and we wanted one of the legends of the game to join our team to help us grow,” says Nadeem Akhtar, CEO at Crickslab.

He [Wasim Akram] brings a massive amount of respect to our business and shares our vision of making powerful cricket technology available to all levels of cricket. Wasim will play a huge role as a brand ambassador that spreads the word of Crickslab across the globe and mentor that guides our product development.

“The Crickslab team reached out to me via my social media channel, and we’ve been following their story over the last six months.” Notes Mr Akram, Former Pakistan Cricket Captain.

They [Crickslab] have shown what they’re doing is a game-changer for the way clubs, fans, and players experience and play cricket. It [Crickslab] truly is a one-window solution where you can manage matches, get player data, see live scores, and stream video with international quality all from a smartphone. Together with Crickslab, we are going to advance the way cricket is played, from the grassroots level to National teams.

“Crickslab turns every ball bowled into valuable data that can be captured on Smartphones and used to find new talent and manage domestic cricket like never before,” says Nadeem Akhtar, CEO at Crickslab.