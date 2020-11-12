Islamabad High Court Announces Jazz vs FBR Verdict

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Jazz to deposit Rs. 5 billion tax to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the official order by the court, out of the total amount of Rs. 25 billion tax imposed by the FBR, IHC has directed the company to deposit Rs. 5 billion tax within the next three days.

Rs. 25 billion tax liability includes the principal amount of due tax and the penalty and default surcharge. The company has informed the court that they are ready to deposit a tax of Rs. 5 billion to the FBR.

Talking to ProPakistani, senior FBR officials informed that in the past Large Taxpayer Office (LTO), Islamabad had rejected the company’s similar offer of advance payment of Rs. 5 billion along with monthly installment for the remaining balance of Rs. 20 billion by March 2022.

Federal Board of Revenue had sealed the head office of Jazz in Islamabad, allegedly for non-payment of Rs. 25 billion in taxes, which was later unsealed after an order from the Islamabad High Court.

Update:

Our sources at FBR just confirmed that Jazz has deposited the first installment of Rs. 5 Billion.

Below is the transaction receipt: