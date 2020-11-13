Chromebooks and Lenovo Dominate the PC Market in Q3 2020

Canalys, a tech market analyst firm, recently published its report on Global PC Market Q3 2020 detailing the performance of notebooks, desktops, and tablets.

According to the report, the entire market grew by 23% YoY, with 124.5 million units in shipments. Moreover, Chromebooks were the best-performing client PC product on the market.

As usual, Lenovo leads the PC market with 23.5 million units shipped, with Apple, HP, Dell, and Samsung rounding up the top five. Apple and Samsung made it to the top five in the list solely because of their tablet sales. Overall, the tablet market showed a 43% YoY growth as the shipments reached 44.3 million units.

As for client PC products, Chromebooks saw a 122% YoY growth with shipments of 9.5 million units. Most of them were shipped to educational institutions and SMBs. Overall, HP stood first by shipping 3.2 million units, followed by Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and Asus. In terms of the best performing manufacturer, Lenovo stole the show with a whopping 351.2% YoY growth.

As far as tablets are concerned, unsurprisingly, Apple claimed the market with 15.2 million units in shipments. Samsung stood in second place, with 9 million units shipped. Huawei, Amazon, and Lenovo captured third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. It is surprising to see how Huawei managed to stay strong despite the lack of GMS (Google Mobile Services) on its tablets.

After 2015, the tablet market saw an increase in Q2 and Q3 2020 thanks to the pandemic. However, the desktop market declined by 32% YoY.